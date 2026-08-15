Market Jitters: S&P 500 Falls Amid AI Stock Valuations and International Tensions

The S&P 500 index closed lower on Friday as apprehensions about inflated AI-related stock valuations weighed on investor sentiments. Applied Materials fell 5.1%, failing to meet high expectations despite an optimistic quarterly forecast. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 energy index rose by 1.4% amid geopolitical tensions impacting oil prices.

Broader market dynamics were affected by weaker-than-expected July retail sales figures and subdued consumer sentiment data. Traders are speculating on the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions, with many anticipating steady rates at its September meeting due to moderate economic indicators.

While overall market volume was light compared to averages, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq maintained consecutive weekly gains, buoyed by robust corporate earnings. Notably, major players like Amazon and Microsoft contributed significantly to the surge, despite ongoing concerns about oil-linked inflation and international disputes over drone imports.