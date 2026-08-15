EEOC Drops Nike Subpoena in Discrimination Investigation

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has dropped its lawsuit to enforce a subpoena against Nike, following the company's compliance in handing over requested information. A federal judge in St. Louis dismissed the case on Thursday after Nike adhered to the EEOC's demands, including providing data on workforce demographics and employee development programs.

The investigation is examining whether Nike has discriminated against white employees and job candidates, particularly regarding layoffs. This inquiry is part of a larger initiative under former President Donald Trump to scrutinize diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in various sectors, raising debates over merit-based decision-making versus potential reverse discrimination.

The EEOC, led by Trump-appointed Chair Andrea Lucas, is actively exploring the legality of prevalent workplace diversity programs. While the subpoena has been dropped, the investigation continues. Nike and the EEOC have not immediately provided comments on the matter.