EEOC Drops Nike Subpoena in Discrimination Investigation

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has withdrawn a lawsuit against Nike after the company complied with a subpoena in a discrimination probe. This investigation examines potential bias against white employees and is part of broader efforts to reassess diversity policies under former President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 01:43 IST
EEOC Drops Nike Subpoena in Discrimination Investigation
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The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has dropped its lawsuit to enforce a subpoena against Nike, following the company's compliance in handing over requested information. A federal judge in St. Louis dismissed the case on Thursday after Nike adhered to the EEOC's demands, including providing data on workforce demographics and employee development programs.

The investigation is examining whether Nike has discriminated against white employees and job candidates, particularly regarding layoffs. This inquiry is part of a larger initiative under former President Donald Trump to scrutinize diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in various sectors, raising debates over merit-based decision-making versus potential reverse discrimination.

The EEOC, led by Trump-appointed Chair Andrea Lucas, is actively exploring the legality of prevalent workplace diversity programs. While the subpoena has been dropped, the investigation continues. Nike and the EEOC have not immediately provided comments on the matter.

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