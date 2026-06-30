Delhi High Court to Rule on Raghav Chadha's AI Deepfake Case

The Delhi High Court is poised to announce its decision on whether to grant interim relief to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who claims his personality rights have been violated through AI-generated deepfakes, morphed visuals, and manipulated social media content. Justice Subramonium Prasad is expected to deliver the ruling after reviewing arguments from both sides.

During recent hearings, the court examined the evidence, noting that it largely appeared to involve political criticism, a longstanding element of public discourse involving political figures. The court emphasized the delicate balance between defamation and free speech, underscoring the need to protect an individual's reputation while upholding constitutional freedoms.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Chadha, argued that the alleged content constituted defamatory material, portraying Chadha as switching political sides for money, thereby causing reputational harm. The court may also appoint an amicus curiae to explore complex legal issues intertwining AI, personality rights, and freedom of speech.