Delhi High Court to Rule on Raghav Chadha's AI Deepfake Case

The Delhi High Court will announce its decision regarding Raghav Chadha's plea for interim relief against AI-generated deepfakes. The case focuses on the misuse of Chadha's image for political satire, raising questions about personality rights, AI technology, and freedom of speech in modern discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:12 IST
Delhi High Court to Rule on Raghav Chadha's AI Deepfake Case
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is poised to announce its decision on whether to grant interim relief to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who claims his personality rights have been violated through AI-generated deepfakes, morphed visuals, and manipulated social media content. Justice Subramonium Prasad is expected to deliver the ruling after reviewing arguments from both sides.

During recent hearings, the court examined the evidence, noting that it largely appeared to involve political criticism, a longstanding element of public discourse involving political figures. The court emphasized the delicate balance between defamation and free speech, underscoring the need to protect an individual's reputation while upholding constitutional freedoms.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Chadha, argued that the alleged content constituted defamatory material, portraying Chadha as switching political sides for money, thereby causing reputational harm. The court may also appoint an amicus curiae to explore complex legal issues intertwining AI, personality rights, and freedom of speech.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026