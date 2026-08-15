Breaking News in the Sports Arena: Transfers, Deals, and Suspensions

In recent sports news, Atlanta United is reportedly finalizing an $18 million deal to acquire Swiss forward Breel Embolo from French side Rennes, a move that could place Embolo among the top five most expensive players in MLS history.

The Los Angeles Clippers have re-signed guard Bradley Beal in a deal rumored to be worth $13.2 million over two years, while the Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Davis Martin on the injured list due to a finger blister.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers' dramatic sale reflects the ongoing financial boom in sports, with former Disney CEO Bob Iger set to become a part-owner. The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, will miss James Pearce Jr. for eight games following a suspension, and Liverpool welcomes new investment from a Jeff Bezos-backed consortium.