Haryana Election Commission Officer Detained in Rs 169 Crore HSPCB Financial Fraud

On Friday, a special CBI court in Panchkula sanctioned three days of custodial interrogation for Parveen Kumar, former Chief Accounts Officer of the Haryana Election Commission. The CBI has charged Kumar in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB)-IDFC First Bank financial irregularities case.

The investigation revealed Kumar's alleged manipulation of government funds, non-compliant account openings, and illegal financial diversions, resulting in a loss of Rs 169 crore to the state exchequer. The CBI identified Kumar as a key player, having opened unauthorized accounts and transferring funds to shell companies.

Despite being aware of official guidelines, Kumar reportedly ignored them, facilitating fund transfers to entities like CAPCO Fintech and Bharat Solar. The CBI emphasizes the necessity of custody to unveil transaction details and uncover potential collusion with other officials or private parties.