Haryana Election Commission Officer Detained in Rs 169 Crore HSPCB Financial Fraud

A CBI court granted a three-day custody of former Haryana Election Commission Chief Accounts Officer Parveen Kumar over alleged financial irregularities involving Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and IDFC First Bank. Kumar is accused of diverting government funds into shell companies, causing substantial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 22:36 IST
Haryana Election Commission Officer Detained in Rs 169 Crore HSPCB Financial Fraud
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Friday, a special CBI court in Panchkula sanctioned three days of custodial interrogation for Parveen Kumar, former Chief Accounts Officer of the Haryana Election Commission. The CBI has charged Kumar in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB)-IDFC First Bank financial irregularities case.

The investigation revealed Kumar's alleged manipulation of government funds, non-compliant account openings, and illegal financial diversions, resulting in a loss of Rs 169 crore to the state exchequer. The CBI identified Kumar as a key player, having opened unauthorized accounts and transferring funds to shell companies.

Despite being aware of official guidelines, Kumar reportedly ignored them, facilitating fund transfers to entities like CAPCO Fintech and Bharat Solar. The CBI emphasizes the necessity of custody to unveil transaction details and uncover potential collusion with other officials or private parties.

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