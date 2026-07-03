India Sets Sail: New Maritime Investment Fund Eyes Global Leadership

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), in collaboration with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited and SBI Ventures Limited, today organized an industry consultation for the Maritime Investment Fund (MIF). The meeting attracted key players from the maritime and financial sectors to discuss the fund's framework and strategy.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized India's burgeoning maritime sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, pointing to expanding ports, shipbuilding, and modernizing logistics as areas requiring long-term growth capital. Sonowal described the fund as a crucial platform for attracting private investment and fostering economic opportunities.

Vijay Kumar, MoPSW Secretary, highlighted the need for substantial capital to realize India's vision of becoming a global maritime power. The consultation explored financing strategies and the Maritime Investment Fund's role in bridging equity gaps. New focuses include green shipping, maritime technology, and strengthening private sector involvement.