Himachal Braces for Heavy Rains: Orange Alert Issued

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has put out an orange alert for July 6 and 7, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh's low hill, plain, and mid-hill areas. There's an increased risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and waterlogging, with authorities urging heightened caution.

The advisory recommends avoiding non-essential travel in landslide-prone areas and staying clear of swollen water bodies. Swimming and boating are discouraged. Residents are encouraged to monitor official weather updates closely and follow local administration's guidance to mitigate risks.

Agriculture and livestock advisories have been issued, suggesting farmers halt irrigation and improve drainage to prevent crop damage. Livestock owners should provide covered shelters for animals. This weather caution follows a notably dry June, with Himachal receiving significantly less rainfall than the average, highlighting the urgency of preparedness for the anticipated rains.