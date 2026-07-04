Fury of Monsoon: Heavy Rains and Alerts in Western India

Veraval Port has issued Local Cautionary Signal Number Three on Saturday as a precaution against anticipated heavy rain and strong winds. The warning advises fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea as weather conditions worsen.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised this signal to highlight squally weather, gusty winds, and heavy rains associated with low-pressure systems and incoming storms. The southwest monsoon's arrival has severely disrupted life in western India, leading to intense waterlogging, commuter chaos, and unfortunately, fatalities in several regions, including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Jamnagar's Dhrol area in Gujarat experienced severe flooding as torrential rains inundated key roads. The sudden deluge left many vehicles, including school buses, stranded, forcing locals to navigate through waist-deep water. The IMD forecasts continued heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region over the coming days. In parallel, the monsoon has further advanced, affecting parts of the northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, indicating continued rainfall activity.