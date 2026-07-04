St Petersburg's Resilience Amid Major Drone Attack
St Petersburg and the Leningrad region in Russia experienced a significant Ukrainian drone attack targeting oil infrastructure and the port of Vysotsk. Although there were no casualties, the attack highlighted escalating tensions and the vulnerability of energy assets. Ukrainian drone strikes have intensified, impacting various regions including Pskov.
Authorities in St Petersburg and the Leningrad region reported a significant Ukrainian drone attack that struck vital oil infrastructure and the port of Vysotsk overnight.
St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov disclosed that the city's oil terminal was among the targets in this 'large-scale' assault. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, and recovery efforts are underway. Meanwhile, Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed that drones struck the port of Vysotsk, a crucial facility handling oil, grain, coal, and liquefied natural gas, causing considerable concern.
Drozdenko added that 72 drones were intercepted and destroyed across the Leningrad region. Ukraine's intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have led to localized fuel shortages. Notably, St Petersburg, positioned some 900 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory, has been repeatedly targeted, including during key events like the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.