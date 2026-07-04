RGPV Exam Chaos: Stolen Papers Spark Political Uproar

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal faced turmoil as question papers were stolen, leading to postponed PG exams. The incident caused political tension, with the opposition criticizing the BJP-led government. University officials demand explanations, while protests ensue and police investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:12 IST
RGPV Exam Chaos: Stolen Papers Spark Political Uproar
RGPV University (Photo/ official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal is at the center of a brewing controversy after question papers for postgraduate exams were allegedly stolen, forcing the administration to postpone the tests scheduled for July 3rd.

Nine sealed bundles of question papers went missing from the School of Biotechnology's examination branch, prompting Vice-Chancellor Alok Sharma to demand a written explanation from the Examination Controller, Archana Tiwari. The missing papers have thrown the credibility of the university's examination system into question.

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led state government of negligence. Congress Chief Jitu Patwari lambasted the government, suggesting a pattern of security lapses. In response, student groups protested on campus, urging strict action and improved security. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
2
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global
4
Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026