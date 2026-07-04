RGPV Exam Chaos: Stolen Papers Spark Political Uproar

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal is at the center of a brewing controversy after question papers for postgraduate exams were allegedly stolen, forcing the administration to postpone the tests scheduled for July 3rd.

Nine sealed bundles of question papers went missing from the School of Biotechnology's examination branch, prompting Vice-Chancellor Alok Sharma to demand a written explanation from the Examination Controller, Archana Tiwari. The missing papers have thrown the credibility of the university's examination system into question.

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led state government of negligence. Congress Chief Jitu Patwari lambasted the government, suggesting a pattern of security lapses. In response, student groups protested on campus, urging strict action and improved security. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating.