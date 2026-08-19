Iraq Diversifies Oil Export Amid Regional Tensions
Iraq's cabinet approved new crude export mechanisms via international and local companies, diversifying routes due to unrest and port closures. Contracts begin September 1, enhancing marketing flexibility amid Gulf disruptions. Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, aims to reduce Gulf route dependency by exploring options through Turkey and Syria.
Iraq's Cabinet has approved new mechanisms for crude oil export through specialized international and local companies, with multiple export outlets now in play, the government announced on Tuesday.
These contracts, set to commence on September 1, will run for three months, as the country seeks diversified oil channels to maintain marketing flexibility amidst rising regional tensions linked to Iran and the strategic Strait of Hormuz closure.
Efforts are focused on developing alternative routes through Turkey and Syria in addition to its traditional southern terminals, as Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, looks to mitigate its vulnerability to disruptions in the Gulf shipping routes.