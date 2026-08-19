Iraq Diversifies Oil Export Amid Regional Tensions

Iraq's Cabinet has approved new mechanisms for crude oil export through specialized international and local companies, with multiple export outlets now in play, the government announced on Tuesday.

These contracts, set to commence on September 1, will run for three months, as the country seeks diversified oil channels to maintain marketing flexibility amidst rising regional tensions linked to Iran and the strategic Strait of Hormuz closure.

Efforts are focused on developing alternative routes through Turkey and Syria in addition to its traditional southern terminals, as Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, looks to mitigate its vulnerability to disruptions in the Gulf shipping routes.