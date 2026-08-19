Alaska Senate Race: Twin Names Amidst Investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice has heightened its investigation into the Alaskan Senate race by issuing subpoenas. This probe focuses on a unique situation involving two candidates with the same name, potentially affecting voter decision-making.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, subpoenas from a grand jury are centering on candidacy activities led by Dan J. Sullivan. He is contending against the current officeholder, Dan S. Sullivan, in the state’s nonpartisan Senate primary. With this development, Tuesday's election could advance two 'Sullivan' candidates to the November election, posing further challenges for the incumbent Dan S. Sullivan as voter confusion could impact results.

While NBC News first broke the story of the federal subpoenas, experts note that an investigation doesn’t necessarily conclude with criminal charges. Dan J. Sullivan has publicly refuted claims that his candidacy is a strategy to mislead the electorate or siphon votes away from his namesake competitor.