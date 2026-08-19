No10 North: Revolutionizing Regional Power Dynamics

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has revealed a major power shift with the formation of No10 North, a regional government hub set to oversee economic growth, taking over responsibilities typically managed by the Treasury.

Speaking to the Times on Tuesday, Burnham described the change as a significant transfer of power, one that the UK has never effectively addressed before. Although this shift is monumental, Burnham expresses no intention of criticizing the Treasury.

The move symbolizes a new chapter in decentralizing authority away from Whitehall, aiming to empower regional governance and bolster local economic efforts.