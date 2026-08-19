No10 North: Revolutionizing Regional Power Dynamics
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the establishment of No10 North, a regional government hub that will assume responsibility for economic growth, transferring power traditionally held by the Treasury. This significant shift marks an unprecedented move in the decentralization of authority from Whitehall, aiming to foster regional empowerment.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has revealed a major power shift with the formation of No10 North, a regional government hub set to oversee economic growth, taking over responsibilities typically managed by the Treasury.
Speaking to the Times on Tuesday, Burnham described the change as a significant transfer of power, one that the UK has never effectively addressed before. Although this shift is monumental, Burnham expresses no intention of criticizing the Treasury.
The move symbolizes a new chapter in decentralizing authority away from Whitehall, aiming to empower regional governance and bolster local economic efforts.