High Stakes Trade Talks: Canada and U.S. Race Against Tariff Deadline

Prime Minister Mark Carney urgently communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a bid to prevent new 50% tariffs from being imposed at midnight. This engagement marks their second discussion this week, as both countries aim to resolve contentious trade issues amid a backdrop of intense negotiations.

Current U.S. auto tariffs have been a significant roadblock, according to industry sources. The new tariffs are poised to affect approximately $20 billion in imports, irrespective of existing agreements like the USMCA, which have previously shielded Canadian industries.

Trade analysts warn these tariffs could lead to substantial economic repercussions including job losses and business closures. Talks continue as both sides seek middle ground on contentious issues like the calculation of tariff deductions based on content.