North Korea Condemns U.S. and South Korea Military Drills
North Korea criticized military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea as threats, pledging to uphold self-defense rights. The U.S. plans to reduce its role, but drills continue. While the allies label them defensive, Pyongyang views them as provocative. Trump seeks better ties with Kim, despite rising tensions.
North Korea has strongly criticized joint military drills conducted by the United States and South Korea, labeling them as provocative actions that threaten Pyongyang. The North's state media, KCNA, accused the two nations of escalating tensions in the region, denouncing the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise.
This criticism follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to scale back U.S. involvement in the annual exercises, citing a positive relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The drills started on schedule, but U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson engaged with South Korean officials to discuss possible modifications.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung defended the exercises as defensive, aiming to maintain military readiness amid persistent threats from North Korea. Despite Trump's engagement attempts, Washington and Seoul insist the drills are necessary, while North Korea warns these actions could heighten regional tensions.
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