Delhi Government Reshuffles Finance & Accounts Department for Enhanced Governance

The Delhi Government has initiated a significant reshuffle in its Finance & Accounts Department, targeting enhanced transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance. According to an official release from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, 52 officers who served over five years at the same location have been promptly transferred.

The restructuring, directed by CM Rekha Gupta, involves promoting 19 Senior Accounts Officers to Deputy Controllers of Accounts, acknowledging their exceptional performance. These changes aim to fortify integrity and promote a transparent administrative environment across government departments.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the government's dedication to establishing a governance framework defined by high standards of transparency and accountability. She reiterated the zero-tolerance stance towards negligence and corruption. This reshuffle is intended to foster a more accountable, result-oriented work culture and expedite the implementation of government policies and services.