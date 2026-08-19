Florida and Alaska Primaries: A Glimpse into November's Electoral Showdown

Voters across Florida and Alaska headed to the polls in primaries that might determine November's electoral balance. Alaska's Senate primary stands out due to its nonpartisan format, placing incumbent Senator Dan S. Sullivan and Democratic opponent Mary Peltola on the same ballot. Analysts consider Alaska crucial for Democrats, aiming to gain four seats to control the Senate.

The scenario in Florida differs significantly. A newly approved district map aims to consolidate a Republican majority, which might see them gaining up to four additional House seats. With major redistricting decisions influenced by recent Trump era directives, Florida's political boundaries are reshaped, stirring Congressional races.

Prominent races include Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz running in redefined districts alongside diverse competitors and challenges faced by Representative Jared Moskowitz. Alaska’s Senate race adds further intrigue, with Peltola leading in some polls despite Alaska’s historical Republican leaning, leveraging the state's ranked-choice voting system.