Manipur Pays Tribute to Fallen Assam Rifles Heroes

In a touching ceremony at Imphal International Airport, Manipur leaders honored Assam Rifles personnel killed in an ambush by unknown attackers in Ukhrul district. The somber event, attended by the Chief Minister and other officials, highlighted the government's commitment to taking firm action against violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:16 IST
Manipur Pays Tribute to Fallen Assam Rifles Heroes
Wreath-laying held for Assam Rifles jawans killed in Ukhrul ambush (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government, on Wednesday, paid solemn tributes to two personnel of the 40th Battalion of the Assam Rifles who met a tragic end in an ambush by unknown armed miscreants in Ukhrul district earlier this week. The wreath-laying ceremony, held at Imphal International Airport, saw the attendance of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, and other senior officials from the police and military, who came together to honor the fallen soldiers.

The ceremony, organized by the Assam Rifles, paid homage to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Ukhrul district. Rainfall during the event amplified the somber atmosphere as officials and personnel gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell. Chief Minister Singh condemned the ambush, declaring that the government would not stand idly by and promised strict action against the perpetrators. The brave soldiers laid down their lives to restore peace and maintain order in the region.

Further details emerged from Inspector Marchang W of Ukhrul Police Station, who reported that the ambush occurred on July 6 at around 1.40 pm. The 40 Assam Rifles convoy was returning to its Shangshak base when the attack unfolded, resulting in the deaths of Warrant Officer Balwan Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh on the spot. A subsequent search operation conducted jointly with the Assam Rifles was unable to locate any suspects involved in the crime.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026