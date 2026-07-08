Manipur Pays Tribute to Fallen Assam Rifles Heroes

The Manipur government, on Wednesday, paid solemn tributes to two personnel of the 40th Battalion of the Assam Rifles who met a tragic end in an ambush by unknown armed miscreants in Ukhrul district earlier this week. The wreath-laying ceremony, held at Imphal International Airport, saw the attendance of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, and other senior officials from the police and military, who came together to honor the fallen soldiers.

The ceremony, organized by the Assam Rifles, paid homage to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Ukhrul district. Rainfall during the event amplified the somber atmosphere as officials and personnel gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell. Chief Minister Singh condemned the ambush, declaring that the government would not stand idly by and promised strict action against the perpetrators. The brave soldiers laid down their lives to restore peace and maintain order in the region.

Further details emerged from Inspector Marchang W of Ukhrul Police Station, who reported that the ambush occurred on July 6 at around 1.40 pm. The 40 Assam Rifles convoy was returning to its Shangshak base when the attack unfolded, resulting in the deaths of Warrant Officer Balwan Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh on the spot. A subsequent search operation conducted jointly with the Assam Rifles was unable to locate any suspects involved in the crime.