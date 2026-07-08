Lionel Messi Defies Odds with Historic Comeback Against Egypt

In a thrilling World Cup performance, Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 3-2 victory over Egypt after an initial setback. Despite an early penalty miss, Messi's resilience led to a crucial equalizer, extending his World Cup legacy as he matched Argentina's single-edition goal record and set new milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 12:44 IST
Lionel Messi Defies Odds with Historic Comeback Against Egypt
Argentina football team. (Photo: X/ @CutiRomero2). Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Lionel Messi once again proved his mettle on the global stage. The Argentine superstar inspired a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory for Argentina against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Thierry Henry, Messi's former teammate at Barcelona, lauded the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner while speaking on Fox Sports. "First and foremost, look at him crying, and how much that means to him and to the team," reflected Henry. "It first reminded us that he's human; he's human because he missed some penalty kicks, four out of eight. Then it reminds us again that he's not human!"

Messi's vital performance, notably scoring the equalizer in the 83rd minute, extended his record-breaking World Cup legacy. Despite his initial penalty miss, Messi's perseverance paved the way for victory, marking him as the first player to score in nine consecutive World Cup matches and achieving additional historic milestones.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026