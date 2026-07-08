Lionel Messi Defies Odds with Historic Comeback Against Egypt

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Lionel Messi once again proved his mettle on the global stage. The Argentine superstar inspired a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory for Argentina against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Thierry Henry, Messi's former teammate at Barcelona, lauded the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner while speaking on Fox Sports. "First and foremost, look at him crying, and how much that means to him and to the team," reflected Henry. "It first reminded us that he's human; he's human because he missed some penalty kicks, four out of eight. Then it reminds us again that he's not human!"

Messi's vital performance, notably scoring the equalizer in the 83rd minute, extended his record-breaking World Cup legacy. Despite his initial penalty miss, Messi's perseverance paved the way for victory, marking him as the first player to score in nine consecutive World Cup matches and achieving additional historic milestones.