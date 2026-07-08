Rouse Avenue Court Extends Custody in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

The Rouse Avenue court has extended the judicial custody of several key figures, including Prahlad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, linked to the NEET-UG paper leak case. The case involves various individuals accused of orchestrating a cheating network in the NEET entrance exam. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 12:42 IST
Rouse Avenue Court Extends Custody in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal
Alleged accused, Prahlad Kulkarni in police custody (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court, on Wednesday, prolonged the judicial custody for Prahlad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, pivotal figures implicated in the NEET-UG exam paper leak, until July 11. This decision follows the expiration of their prior custody period, underscoring sustained scrutiny around this high-profile case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta, acting on behalf of the CBI, confirmed the extension during the hearing. CBI Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh advocated for continued detention, signaling the ongoing nature of the legal proceedings. Other involved parties are slated for future appearances as investigations unfold.

The CBI's arrest tally includes several others, such as Manisha Waghmare and Yash Yadav, with allegations pointing to a complex cheating network in the NEET exam. Notably, Manisha Waghmare was denied bail, while Yash Yadav was granted special permissions for personal commitments. This extensive probe led to significant busts across the implicated group.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026