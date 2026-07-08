Rouse Avenue Court Extends Custody in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

The Rouse Avenue court, on Wednesday, prolonged the judicial custody for Prahlad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, pivotal figures implicated in the NEET-UG exam paper leak, until July 11. This decision follows the expiration of their prior custody period, underscoring sustained scrutiny around this high-profile case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta, acting on behalf of the CBI, confirmed the extension during the hearing. CBI Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh advocated for continued detention, signaling the ongoing nature of the legal proceedings. Other involved parties are slated for future appearances as investigations unfold.

The CBI's arrest tally includes several others, such as Manisha Waghmare and Yash Yadav, with allegations pointing to a complex cheating network in the NEET exam. Notably, Manisha Waghmare was denied bail, while Yash Yadav was granted special permissions for personal commitments. This extensive probe led to significant busts across the implicated group.