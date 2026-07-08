Mizoram to Get First 4-Star Hotel: Agreement Signed for Premium Tourism Boost

The Mizoram Government and Hotel Polo Towers Ltd. signed a concession agreement to develop a 4-star hotel in Aizawl. The project aims to boost tourism infrastructure under a public-private partnership, generating employment and attracting investment to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:19 IST
Mizoram to Get First 4-Star Hotel: Agreement Signed for Premium Tourism Boost
Mizoram signs concession agreement to redevelop Chaltlang Tourist Lodge into a 4-star hotel in Aizawl. (Photo: CMO Mizoram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Mizoram has taken a significant step towards enhancing its tourism infrastructure with the signing of a concession agreement with M/s Hotel Polo Towers Ltd. The agreement focuses on transforming the Chaltlang Tourist Lodge into a 4-star or higher category hotel, situated in Aizawl.

Initiated by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and supported by Invest India, this initiative marks a noteworthy collaboration between the public and private sectors under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The signing event took place at the Chief Minister's office, with key officials present, including Vanlaldina Fanai from the Tourism Department and Prashant Gupta from Hotel Polo Towers Ltd.

The project, falling under the Mizoram Public Procurement Rules, 2020, is anticipated to provide substantial tourism and economic benefits to the state. It will establish Aizawl’s first-ever 4-star hotel, offering premium facilities and aiding in job creation and revenue growth. Hotel Polo Towers, a leading hotel group in the Northeast, will manage this 30-year concession.

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