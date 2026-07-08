Andhra Pradesh Eyes AI Hub Status in Discussions with Samsung Executives

In an ambitious bid to establish Andhra Pradesh as a key player in the AI infrastructure arena, IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh engaged in high-level discussions with Samsung Electronics executives during a visit to South Korea. The minister emphasized the state's potential as a hub for cutting-edge AI initiatives, from data centers to server manufacturing and servicing.

These conversations took place in Seoul, where Lokesh met with influential Samsung figures, including Senior Director Helena Park, Director Hee Soo Yang, and VP Jun Lee. Sharing updates on social media, Lokesh detailed his vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into the core of Samsung India's AI compute ecosystem and invited Samsung to explore more expansive manufacturing possibilities, including a display fabrication unit.

Lokesh's visit, upon the invitation from the Republic of Korea's Consul-General in Chennai, is aimed at fortifying bilateral relations and securing investment cooperation. Scheduled from July 5 to July 11, the visit includes further investment discussions and participation in a Korea Auto Industry Cooperation Agency roundtable, along with a roadshow to attract Korean companies to a future CII Partnership Summit.