Unions Flex Muscles as BHP Braces for Historic Strike at Port Hedland

Hundreds Of Workers At Bhps Port Hedland Iron Ore Operations In Western Australia Could Walk Off The Job Next Week

Hundreds of workers at BHP's Port Hedland iron ore operations are preparing for a potential walkout next week, marking one of the most significant industrial actions in decades that could disrupt $80 million in daily revenue.

The eight-hour strike, scheduled for July 16 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., follows half a year of negotiations without a resolution on a new four-year labor agreement, according to the Combined Ports Unions representing various unions active at the site.

BHP shares have fallen amid the looming strike, reflecting a broader trend of union empowerment driven by recent legislative changes. A new union meeting with BHP is planned to potentially resolve the issues and circumvent the work stoppage.