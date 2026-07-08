Temple Scandal: BKTC PA Investigated for Misappropriation

Pramod Nautiyal, a personal assistant within the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), is under criminal investigation for alleged misappropriation of temple offerings. The FIR, filed at Badrinath Police Station under Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, accuses Nautiyal of diverting funds for personal use.

The allegations originated from a July 2nd incident where temple funds mysteriously vanished during a half-hour window between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. during donation counting. Initial inquiries suggested misconduct, resulting in Nautiyal's suspension before formal legal proceedings. The committee is committed to maintaining the sanctity of donation processes as investigations continue.

In response, BKTC has suspended Nautiyal with immediate effect to preserve administrative transparency. After reviewing initial findings and Nautiyal's response, a four-member inquiry committee deemed the allegations credible, recommending disciplinary measures to prevent any potential interference with ongoing investigations.

During his suspension, Nautiyal will receive a subsistence allowance as per regulations. He will remain attached to the BKTC office in Joshimath, under restrictions, to aid ongoing inquiries fully. Meanwhile, prompted by the gravity of this case, the Uttarakhand Government has initiated a high-level investigation led by the Commissioner of Garhwal Division, tasked with probing donation-related irregularities to ensure accountability.