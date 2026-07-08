Central Team Visits Assam for Flood Assessment

A six-member Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Indian government is visiting flood-stricken districts in Assam from July 8 to 11 for an on-the-spot evaluation of flood damages from 2025 and 2026. The team, led by Praveen Kumar Rai, aims to provide assessments and meet with state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:21 IST
Central Team Visits Assam for Flood Assessment
IMCT begins flood damage assessment in Assam (Photo/Assam State Disaster Management Authority). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT), consisting of six representatives from various Indian ministries, has arrived in Guwahati to assess the flood damage in Assam. Scheduled from July 8 to 11, the visit covers flood-affected regions and examines the destruction from 2025 and the current year.

Headed by Praveen Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary (UT), Ministry of Home Affairs, the team was welcomed by L Sweety Changsan, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, during an introductory meeting. Officials provided insights into the ongoing year's flood situation and past damages.

The IMCT will navigate the state's devastated districts in two groups, surveying areas like Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Bajali, and Chirang. On July 10, discussions on findings are scheduled with Assam’s Chief Secretary at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, involving key state disaster management officials.

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