'AIIMS Bibinagar fully operational, secured Rs 64 cr in research grants': Union Health Minister JP Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday at AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana, made with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore, has become fully operational, and has secured about Rs 64 crore in research grants. Union Minister Nadda visited AIIMS Bibinagar to conduct a review meeting on the institution's progress.

Addressing the reporters, the Health Minister hailed progress in the health sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that the country has 23 AIIMS, of which 18 are operational. He said, "Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the health sector has witnessed unprecedented progress over the past decade. A giant leap has been taken in health services and health infrastructure. Today, the country has a total of 23 AIIMS, of which 18 are operational, and work is progressing rapidly on the remaining ones."

"AIIMS Bibinagar, sanctioned in June 2022 with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore, has become fully operational within just four years," he added. The Union Minister said that AIIMS Bibinagar offers MBBS, postgraduate and super-speciality courses, along with serving about 1,800 Outpatient Department (OPD) patients daily.

Nadda said, "Today, it offers MBBS, postgraduate and super-speciality courses, serves nearly 1,800 OPD patients daily, provides advanced diagnostic and emergency services, and has benefited over 1.56 lakh people through the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform. AIIMS Bibinagar has secured nearly Rs 64 crore in research grants, with 129 research projects underway and 1,156 faculty publications, establishing itself as a centre of excellence in both patient care and research." Hailing the progress of the institute, he said that AIIMS Bibinagar hosts India's first Community Radio Station at an AIIMS, has adopted six villages, and has conducted 547 medical camps.

"Its commitment to community healthcare is equally commendable. The institute hosts India's first Community Radio Station at an AIIMS, has adopted six villages, conducted 547 medical camps, and served over 66,000 people through its outreach initiatives," Nadda said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of AIIMS Bibinagar in April 2023. On January 19, the institute inaugurated advanced medical and academic facilities worth Rs 5.4 crore.

Union Minister JP Nadda is on a visit to Telangana, where he also addressed the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers programme in Hyderabad. (ANI)