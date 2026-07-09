Soccer-Wolfsburg midfielder Eriksen to undergo individual rehab in native Denmark

VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Christian Eriksen will return to Denmark for an individual rehabilitation programme after collapsing during a friendly match against Ukraine in June.

Reuters | Vfl Wolfsburg Midfielder Christian Eriksen Will Return To His Native Denmark To Undergo An Individual Rehabilitation Programme | Updated: 09-07-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 20:12 IST
Soccer-Wolfsburg midfielder Eriksen to undergo individual rehab in native Denmark
Christian Eriksen
  • Country:
  • Denmark

VfL Wolfsburg midfielder ​Christian Eriksen will ​return to ‌his native ​Denmark to undergo an individual rehabilitation programme, the 2. ‌Bundesliga club announced on Thursday. The Danish international collapsed during a friendly match against Ukraine ‌in June. He previously suffered a cardiac ‌event during his national side's opening European Championship group game against Finland in Copenhagen in 2021.

The decision ⁠was ​finalised following ⁠discussions between the 34-year-old and Wolfsburg managing director Dieter ⁠Hecking. The club confirmed they will maintain ​regular contact with Eriksen and the medical staff ⁠overseeing his treatment.

"We continue to wish Christian all ⁠the ​very best with his rehabilitation," Wolfsburg said in a statement. Eriksen joined the ⁠German side as a free agent in September ⁠following ⁠his departure from Manchester United.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026