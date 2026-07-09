Soccer-Wolfsburg midfielder Eriksen to undergo individual rehab in native Denmark

Vfl Wolfsburg Midfielder Christian Eriksen Will Return To His Native Denmark To Undergo An Individual Rehabilitation Programme

VfL Wolfsburg midfielder ​Christian Eriksen will ​return to ‌his native ​Denmark to undergo an individual rehabilitation programme, the 2. ‌Bundesliga club announced on Thursday. The Danish international collapsed during a friendly match against Ukraine ‌in June. He previously suffered a cardiac ‌event during his national side's opening European Championship group game against Finland in Copenhagen in 2021.

The decision ⁠was ​finalised following ⁠discussions between the 34-year-old and Wolfsburg managing director Dieter ⁠Hecking. The club confirmed they will maintain ​regular contact with Eriksen and the medical staff ⁠overseeing his treatment.

"We continue to wish Christian all ⁠the ​very best with his rehabilitation," Wolfsburg said in a statement. Eriksen joined the ⁠German side as a free agent in September ⁠following ⁠his departure from Manchester United.