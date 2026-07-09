Creating robust system to make India completely infiltration-free: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that a robust system is being created to make India completely infiltration-free and to ensure that infiltration does not happen. Shah announced this while addressing the Land Border Districts' Superintendents of Police Conference 2026 here in the national capital.

He asserted that the Central government will inflict serious damage on the narcotics menace and achieve victory over it as well in the "next three years." Pointing out how Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the demography mission to study demographic changes, identify abnormal factors contributing to demographic growth, and recommend measures to prevent such changes in the future, Shah said, "A strong system is being built to make the country completely infiltration-free and to ensure that infiltration does not happen at all."

Noting that the Modi government is committed to curbing abnormal demographic growth caused by unnatural factors through a ruthless approach, the Home Minister pointed out that the primary cause of demographic changes in border areas is illegal infiltration. To make border security impenetrable, the Minister said, the Modi government has established a quadrangular, transforming India's approach from reactive to proactive.

He further said that the Modi government is moving from an isolated border outpost system towards the creation of an integrated security grid. Union Home Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring that information on demographic changes caused by abnormal factors in border areas is communicated from the grassroots to the highest level at the earliest possible stage.

He also pointed out that the Modi government is fencing the 1,610-km-long India-Myanmar border at a cost of about Rs 31,000 crore. As per Shah, the government's objectives are to prevent proxy war, illegal infiltration, the spread of radicalisation, narcotics trafficking, smuggling, drone-related threats, cybercrime, organised crime, and demographic changes; to make border areas more livable; to prevent migration from these regions; and to ensure their security.

Noting that the conference has given an institutional shape to the comprehensive approach towards border security that in the coming times, the Home Minister further stated that "we will also move forward holistically to ensure coastal border security." He also said that this conference will focus on discussing problems related to border security, addressing concerns regarding their resolution, and formulating appropriate policy measures in this direction.

Shah reiterated that India's border security system, based on the vision of a smart border, will become the most modern in the world in the coming years. He said that the Modi government, along with the associated border guarding forces, state and district administrations, relevant stakeholders of the Government of India, and local citizens - through their mutual integration - is constructing a strong quadrangular security grid.

Shah emphasised that a secure border, a prosperous border region, and a vigilant society together can make the country secure. Mentioning that the country has been freed from Naxalism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East, which is an indicator of our collective success, Shah said that earlier problems were permanent and solutions were temporary. "In the Modi government, we are striking at the roots of the problems and making the solutions permanent."

Shah said that the Central government has increased investment in border infrastructure by 400 per cent and has adopted a scientific approach to strengthening border security. He said that under the Vibrant Villages Programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the country's last village as its first village. Under this initiative, efforts are being made to prevent migration, generate employment, and ensure 100 per cent implementation of government welfare schemes.

Union Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Directors General of Police of the border states, and and several senior officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)