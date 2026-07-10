UN agency says Russian strikes killed at least 265 civilians in Ukraine in June

Russian strikes in Ukraine resulted in at least 265 civilian deaths and 1,816 injuries in June, the highest combined casualty count since the invasion began in February 2022.

Reuters | Russian Strikes Killed At Least Civilians In Ukraine And Injured | Updated: 10-07-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 00:21 IST
UN agency says Russian strikes killed at least 265 civilians in Ukraine in June
Rosemary DiCarlo
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian strikes killed at least 265 ​civilians in Ukraine and injured 1,816 ​in June, the highest combined ‌casualty count ​since the first months after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, a top U.N. official told the Security Council ‌on Thursday. U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said the number of civilians killed and injured in Ukraine in May had been the highest since April 2022, but data ‌from the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) pointed to an ‌even higher toll in June, and possibly July.

Final data for June will be released in late July, a U.N. spokesperson said. "This concerning trend is seemingly continuing into July," DiCarlo said, citing three ⁠massive waves ​of Russian aerial strikes ⁠on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities this past week alone, many targeting urban centers with large ⁠civilian populations.

"Any attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, are a clear violation ​of international humanitarian law and must stop immediately," she said. In total, DiCarlo said ⁠OHCHR had verified that at least 16,402 civilians, including 802 children, had been killed in Ukraine since ⁠the ​start of the war, and 48,428 had been injured, including 2,948 children. The actual figures were likely higher.

Civilians living in Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation and ⁠inside Russia were also being killed, she said. Russian authorities have reported that 250 ⁠civilians were killed and ⁠1,596 were injured inside Russia in the first six months of 2026, but the U.N. was not in a position ‌to verify ‌the reports, DiCarlo said.

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