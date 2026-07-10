J-K LG Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements, visits pilgrims at Baltal base hospital

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the base hospital at Baltal, interacted with pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra and reviewed the arrangements made for the annual pilgrimage, which is continuing under heightened security. During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor met devotees at the hospital and took stock of the facilities and overall preparedness for the Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra-2026 is continuing with multi-layered security arrangements across the pilgrimage route. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed Road Opening Parties (ROPs) along National Highway-44 to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims. To strengthen medical support, the CRPF's 84th Battalion has also established a 24x7 mobile health camp at Chanderkote in Ramban district. The facility is equipped with an Advanced Life Saving ambulance, trained medical personnel and essential medicines to provide emergency healthcare services to both pilgrims and residents.

Earlier, nearly 10,000 pilgrims departed from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu on the seventh day of the Yatra, travelling towards the Holy Cave Shrine through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Pilgrims travelling via the Pahalgam route halted briefly at the Chanderkote Langar before continuing their journey. The administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the comfort, safety and convenience of devotees. Security forces have remained on high alert along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, while coordinated traffic management and multi-layered security measures have ensured the smooth movement of Yatra convoys.

Pilgrims have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, including security, medical assistance and other essential services provided during the pilgrimage. The 57-day Amarnath Yatra commenced on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)