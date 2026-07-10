RSS annual All India Prant Pracharak meeting begins in Karnataka; discussions focus on shakha expansion, centenary plans

The annual All India Prant Pracharak meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Friday with senior functionaries attending discussions on organisational activities, shakha expansion and programmes linked to the Sangh's centenary year. According to an RSS statement, the meeting is being attended by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sah-Sarkaryavahs, all India Department Heads, their deputies, Executive Committee members, Kshetra Pracharaks, Sah-Kshetra Pracharaks, as well as Prant Pracharaks and Sah-Pracharaks from all 46 provinces.

The meeting also includes the participation of All India Organisation Ministers of various organisations inspired by the Sangh. https://x.com/RSSorg/status/2075453168012697885?s=20

The RSS said detailed discussions will be held on the reports of training camps conducted at different levels of the organisation after March 2026 and on the implementation of action plans at the shakha level. The meeting will also review the shakha expansion activities carried out as part of the Sangh Centenary celebrations and discuss plans for further expansion.

According to the statement, discussions will also cover a review of programmes completed during the centenary year, planning for the remaining scheduled programmes, and the travel plans of the Sarsanghchalak for 2026-27. "The annual All India Prant Pracharak Meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began this morning in Belagavi, Karnataka. The meeting is attended by the revered Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Ji, the respected Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale Ji, all Sah-Sarkaryavahs, all India Department Heads, their deputies, Executive Committee members, Kshetra Pracharaks, Sah-Kshetra Pracharaks, as well as the Prant Pracharaks, Sah-Pracharaks from all 46 provinces, and the All India Organisation Ministers of various organisations inspired by the Sangh," the RSS said.

The organisation added that the remaining programmes of the Sangh Centenary Year (2025-26) will continue until Vijayadashami on October 20, 2026. (ANI)