NIA Arrests Two Key Suspects in BJP Leader's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two key fugitives involved in the 2022 killing of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka. Arrests occurred in a coordinated operation across Kerala and Tamil Nadu after credible tips from the Andhra Pradesh police. The total arrests have risen to 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 21:36 IST
NIA Arrests Two Key Suspects in BJP Leader's Murder Case
National Investigation Agency (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two significant suspects linked to the assassination of Praveen Nettaru, a prominent BJP leader, in Karnataka last year. The accused, Abdul Nasir P and Naushad, were captured in a well-coordinated operation spanning the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

This joint effort by law enforcement officials was facilitated through reliable intelligence received from the Andhra Pradesh police. With these arrests, the total number apprehended in connection to the Nettaru case has reached 24, although three individuals remain at large.

The NIA had previously filed charges against Nasir and Naushad under several sections of the IPC and UA (P) Act, highlighting their role in assisting the main attackers of Nettaru, who was a key figure within the BJP Yuva Morcha. Efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in this high-profile case.

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