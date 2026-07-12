Tragic Drowning Incident in Delhi Amidst Torrential Rainfall

Two young children tragically drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Delhi's Mukhmelpur area. Despite prompt response efforts by the Delhi Fire Service, the victims were declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. The incident occurred during heavy rainfall that severely impacted the broader Delhi-NCR region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 22:33 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident in Delhi Amidst Torrential Rainfall
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Mukhmelpur area as two children drowned in a pit filled with rainwater. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the distress call on Sunday from Hiranki Road. Responding swiftly, a fire tender and rescue vehicle, led by Station Officer Vijay Dahiya, rushed to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the children had already been extracted by locals and transported to Raja Harish Chand Hospital via a CATS ambulance. Sadly, they were declared dead by the medical officer on duty. The deceased were identified as seven-year-old Ayush, son of Moti Chand, and eight-year-old Nitesh, son of Kanhaiya. Initial reports suggest the children were bathing in the pit when the tragedy occurred.

This heart-wrenching event transpired as the Delhi-NCR region grappled with heavy rainfall causing significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Despite the monsoon deluge triggering alerts, proactive civic measures by authorities mitigated more extensive chaos. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated commitment to remain vigilant in managing monsoon impacts.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026