Tragic Drowning Incident in Delhi Amidst Torrential Rainfall

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Mukhmelpur area as two children drowned in a pit filled with rainwater. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the distress call on Sunday from Hiranki Road. Responding swiftly, a fire tender and rescue vehicle, led by Station Officer Vijay Dahiya, rushed to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the children had already been extracted by locals and transported to Raja Harish Chand Hospital via a CATS ambulance. Sadly, they were declared dead by the medical officer on duty. The deceased were identified as seven-year-old Ayush, son of Moti Chand, and eight-year-old Nitesh, son of Kanhaiya. Initial reports suggest the children were bathing in the pit when the tragedy occurred.

This heart-wrenching event transpired as the Delhi-NCR region grappled with heavy rainfall causing significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Despite the monsoon deluge triggering alerts, proactive civic measures by authorities mitigated more extensive chaos. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated commitment to remain vigilant in managing monsoon impacts.