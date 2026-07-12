West Bengal Launches New Industrial Policy to Revitalize Growth

West Bengal's Minister Ajay Kumar Poddar announces a forthcoming industrial policy with incentives, aiming to attract national industries and revive growth. The government also plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state, while infrastructure projects are set to commence post-monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 22:28 IST
West Bengal Launches New Industrial Policy to Revitalize Growth
West Bengal Minister Ajay Kumar Poddar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's government is set to unveil a new industrial policy designed to stimulate economic growth by attracting industries nationwide, as announced by Minister Ajay Kumar Poddar. The policy promises a single-window clearance system and various incentives aimed at restoring the state to its former glory as 'Sonar Bangla.'

In tandem with the industrial policy announcement, discussions around implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal have also emerged. According to Poddar, the directive to enforce the UCC stems from the Chief Minister and reflects Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for its implementation in all BJP-ruled states.

On the infrastructure front, Poddar disclosed that Public Works Department road construction projects are slated to commence after October 20, with preparations and tender finalizations underway. These efforts aim to swiftly transform the state's infrastructure post-monsoon.

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