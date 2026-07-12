West Bengal Launches New Industrial Policy to Revitalize Growth

West Bengal's government is set to unveil a new industrial policy designed to stimulate economic growth by attracting industries nationwide, as announced by Minister Ajay Kumar Poddar. The policy promises a single-window clearance system and various incentives aimed at restoring the state to its former glory as 'Sonar Bangla.'

In tandem with the industrial policy announcement, discussions around implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal have also emerged. According to Poddar, the directive to enforce the UCC stems from the Chief Minister and reflects Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for its implementation in all BJP-ruled states.

On the infrastructure front, Poddar disclosed that Public Works Department road construction projects are slated to commence after October 20, with preparations and tender finalizations underway. These efforts aim to swiftly transform the state's infrastructure post-monsoon.