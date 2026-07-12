Constitutional Harmony vs. Hindu Rashtra: Political Leaders Debate India's Faith Landscape

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid criticized Baba Ramdev's support for a 'Hindu Rashtra,' emphasizing constitutional protection for all faiths. Shia cleric Saif Abbas echoed this, citing the Constitution's primacy. The debate highlights tensions over India's religious identity amidst claims of threats to Hindus, countering real societal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 22:33 IST
Constitutional Harmony vs. Hindu Rashtra: Political Leaders Debate India's Faith Landscape
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal to Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's advocacy for a 'Hindu Rashtra,' Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid emphasized the Indian Constitution's inclusive nature. Khurshid stressed that the Constitution provides space for all faiths, safeguarding the rights and beliefs of India's diverse citizenry. He questioned the motives behind promoting divisive narratives under the guise of cultural identity.

Khurshid stated, 'The Congress party stands by the Constitution's principles, which reflect the country's unity through diversity. If everyone adhered to Sanatani beliefs, as suggested, there wouldn't be efforts to divide communities. Our commitment is to the Constitution, which the nation collectively upholds.'

Echoing this sentiment, Shia cleric Saif Abbas highlighted the Constitution's authority, asserting that Muslims fear no entity other than Allah. He criticized unsubstantiated claims of threats to Hindus, viewing them as diversions from pressing societal issues. Abbas noted that public trust in institutions like the Ayodhya Trust has been undermined by recent events, underscoring the importance of focusing on real issues.

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