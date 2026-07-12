Families of Air India Flight 171 Victims Demand Transparency in Ongoing Probe

In a heartfelt appeal for justice and transparency, families of victims from the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash have written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. More than a year after the disaster claimed 260 lives, grieving relatives are calling for crucial changes in the investigatory process.

The families' letter outlines five key demands to ensure a fair investigation, including regular updates from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) every 15 or 30 days and independent simulator validation tests before the Final Report is issued. They advocate for a clear timeline on the report's release and stress the need for involving an experienced commercial pilot in the investigation.

Representatives of the victims underscore the pressing need for transparent communication, urging the AAIB to resist any pressure that might compromise their legal rights. They express a determined pursuit of truth and justice, emphasizing the importance of protecting their voices throughout the investigation process.