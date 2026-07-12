Haryana Drives Global Education Ambitions with Model Sanskriti Colleges

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has revealed plans to transform government colleges into Model Sanskriti Colleges, positioning the state as a global hub for education. Currently, 22 such colleges have been established, marking significant progress towards providing quality higher education accessible to all youth across Haryana.

Speaking at a function at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, Saini emphasized prioritizing skill-based education for human capital development. The state prepares its youth for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, green technologies, and cybersecurity. Haryana's commitment includes a Rs 20 crore allocation to the State Research Fund, reflecting the importance of innovation in higher education.

Further initiatives include skill development from school to university, integrated with education, alongside a Startup Policy. Projects worth Rs 7.58 crore were unveiled, including a girls' hostel, a Nursing Department building, and enhancements to Guru Jambheshwar University, recognized for its adherence to the National Education Policy and awarded the NEP Implementation Excellence Award 2025.