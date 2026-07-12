Haryana Drives Global Education Ambitions with Model Sanskriti Colleges
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the state's initiative to develop Government Colleges into Model Sanskriti Colleges, aiming for Haryana to become a global education hub. The government focuses on skill-based learning in emerging sectors and modern education infrastructure to empower youth in the state.
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- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has revealed plans to transform government colleges into Model Sanskriti Colleges, positioning the state as a global hub for education. Currently, 22 such colleges have been established, marking significant progress towards providing quality higher education accessible to all youth across Haryana.
Speaking at a function at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, Saini emphasized prioritizing skill-based education for human capital development. The state prepares its youth for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, green technologies, and cybersecurity. Haryana's commitment includes a Rs 20 crore allocation to the State Research Fund, reflecting the importance of innovation in higher education.
Further initiatives include skill development from school to university, integrated with education, alongside a Startup Policy. Projects worth Rs 7.58 crore were unveiled, including a girls' hostel, a Nursing Department building, and enhancements to Guru Jambheshwar University, recognized for its adherence to the National Education Policy and awarded the NEP Implementation Excellence Award 2025.