Tripura's Health Renaissance: New Civil Hospital Inaugurated

On Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 50-bed Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Agartala Civil Hospital, emphasizing the government's commitment to modernizing healthcare facilities throughout the state. During the ceremony, he pledged to continue developing an integrated health system to cater to both urban and rural communities.

Chief Minister Saha noted that the hospital, completed at a cost of Rs 20.37 crore, marks a significant step forward in providing accessible healthcare. It is equipped with modern technology and facilities such as oxygen plants and ambulance services, ensuring the public can receive urgent care without the need to travel great distances.

Saha highlighted the impact of these improvements on reducing medical referrals outside the state and announced plans for widespread implementation of these facilities. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance healthcare infrastructure, including future heart and liver transplant services and expanded mother and child care across all districts.