FIFA President Discusses Potential Expansion of World Cup Teams

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hinted at discussions to expand the World Cup to 64 teams, following the success of the 48-team format in 2026. He defended the hydration breaks and high ticket prices, citing positive outcomes and high attendance figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 23:37 IST
FIFA President Discusses Potential Expansion of World Cup Teams
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In a recent statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed plans to discuss further expanding the World Cup to 64 teams. This follows the 48-team setup set for the 2026 tournament across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, a move that has withstood criticism.

Infantino emphasized the importance of allowing every nation the dream of participating in the World Cup, highlighting the success of teams from various continents. He noted, "The quality of teams is rising globally," citing the performance of African teams as a testament to inclusivity.

Controversies surrounding hydration breaks and high ticket prices were addressed by Infantino, who defended these decisions as beneficial to the tournament's overall success. Attendance figures were high, and FIFA projected earnings of up to 14 billion Swiss francs from the World Cup.

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