JPC Engages Nation in 'One Nation, One Election' Consultations

Union Minister and JPC member Parshottam Rupala stated on Sunday that committee members gathered in Lucknow to deliberate on the proposed 'One Nation, One Election'. He emphasized that JPC Chairman would soon release detailed information about their discussions.

Addressing the media, Rupala highlighted, "Our presence here is as part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee's engagement on 'One Nation, One Election'. Comprehensive details will be shared by our Chairman." The JPC aims to finalize its report on July 17, intending to submit it to Parliament for further evaluation.

The proposed Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, central to the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, seeks to align Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Also under review is the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These initiatives represent a significant advancement towards unified national elections.

On a related note, BJP MP Anurag Thakur disclosed that the JPC is extensively consulting with political parties, officials, and institutions nationwide to gather valuable insights for their report. Thakur underscored the committee's dedication to engaging with a diverse array of stakeholders across the country.

"The Joint Parliamentary Committee on 'One Nation, One Election' is actively traveling to various states, engaging with public representatives, political parties, and a wide range of sectors, including the legal and banking institutions," Thakur explained.