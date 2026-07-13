Delhi High Court Deliberates on Bail Plea of Al Falah Trust Chairman

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its decision regarding the interim bail application of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the Chairman of Al Falah Trust, implicated in two money laundering cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Siddiqui has requested six weeks' interim bail on medical grounds, referring to his wife's cancer diagnosis.

Presiding over the case, Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard arguments from Siddiqui's legal team, led by Senior Advocate Vikram Choudhary, who emphasized the critical health situation of Siddiqui's wife and her need for his support. It was argued that Siddiqui's overseas-based sons cannot presently assist. In contrast, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), through Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, opposed the bail plea, arguing that Siddiqui's wife is responding to medication and that the illness isn't new.

The ED further asserted potential flight risks and tampering with evidence should Siddiqui be granted bail. Citing his involvement in fraudulent university accreditation claims and money laundering via family enterprises, the ED highlighted Siddiqui's alleged orchestration and beneficiary status of these activities. As the ED emphasizes the severity of these allegations, the court's decision remains awaited.