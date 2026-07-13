Delhi High Court Deliberates on Bail Plea of Al Falah Trust Chairman

The Delhi High Court is reviewing Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's interim bail plea in money laundering cases. Siddiqui seeks bail on medical grounds, claiming his wife's cancer requires his support. The Enforcement Directorate opposes, citing risks and Siddiqui's alleged fraudulent activities and misuse of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:00 IST
Delhi High Court Deliberates on Bail Plea of Al Falah Trust Chairman
Al-Falah University Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its decision regarding the interim bail application of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the Chairman of Al Falah Trust, implicated in two money laundering cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Siddiqui has requested six weeks' interim bail on medical grounds, referring to his wife's cancer diagnosis.

Presiding over the case, Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard arguments from Siddiqui's legal team, led by Senior Advocate Vikram Choudhary, who emphasized the critical health situation of Siddiqui's wife and her need for his support. It was argued that Siddiqui's overseas-based sons cannot presently assist. In contrast, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), through Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, opposed the bail plea, arguing that Siddiqui's wife is responding to medication and that the illness isn't new.

The ED further asserted potential flight risks and tampering with evidence should Siddiqui be granted bail. Citing his involvement in fraudulent university accreditation claims and money laundering via family enterprises, the ED highlighted Siddiqui's alleged orchestration and beneficiary status of these activities. As the ED emphasizes the severity of these allegations, the court's decision remains awaited.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026