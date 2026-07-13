Supreme Court Seeks Civil Aviation Modernization Rules Amid Rising Airfare Concerns

The Supreme Court has directed the Indian government to provide, within two weeks, the rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, aimed at overhauling civil aviation. Amidst concerns of rising airfares, the court demands transparency and passenger protection. Further hearings are set for August 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:50 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Civil Aviation Modernization Rules Amid Rising Airfare Concerns
Supreme Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated that the Indian government submit the regulations under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, in two weeks. This legislation seeks to update the country's civil aviation standards. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have called for the submission in a sealed cover, irrespective of parliamentary review.

The government's counsel has indicated that draft regulations are currently under translation and will be presented before Parliament. The court has allowed two weeks for these documents to be submitted, emphasizing compliance regardless of Parliamentary proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for August 3.

This directive follows a public interest litigation (PIL) by activist S Laxminarayanan, who calls for an independent regulatory body to ensure transparency in airfares and consumer protection. The court criticized the airlines for hiking airfares, citing a lack of oversight and unchecked spikes in ancillary charges.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026