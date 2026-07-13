Supreme Court Seeks Civil Aviation Modernization Rules Amid Rising Airfare Concerns

The Supreme Court has mandated that the Indian government submit the regulations under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, in two weeks. This legislation seeks to update the country's civil aviation standards. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have called for the submission in a sealed cover, irrespective of parliamentary review.

The government's counsel has indicated that draft regulations are currently under translation and will be presented before Parliament. The court has allowed two weeks for these documents to be submitted, emphasizing compliance regardless of Parliamentary proceedings. The next hearing is scheduled for August 3.

This directive follows a public interest litigation (PIL) by activist S Laxminarayanan, who calls for an independent regulatory body to ensure transparency in airfares and consumer protection. The court criticized the airlines for hiking airfares, citing a lack of oversight and unchecked spikes in ancillary charges.