High Court Orders CBI Probe into US Tourist's Injuries and Alleged Police Misconduct

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken significant steps by instructing the CBI to investigate the arrest of a US national of Tibetan origin and his associates in a drug-related case. This development arises from serious allegations of misconduct by the police during the incident.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla, while addressing a petition from Jamyang Tsering, a distinguished US-based chef, called for an independent investigation. He pointed out that the police's case diary lacked clarity on crucial details of the operation. The petition claims that Tsering faced serious injuries due to police negligence and alleged illicit activities during the arrest process.

The Court emphasized the importance of an inquiry by the CBI into the claims, which includes procedural lapses and potential evidence planting by police, yet refused to nullify the existing FIR under the NDPS Act. The Court remarked that procedural misconduct does not inherently absolve the accused if the drugs are proven to be in their possession during the ongoing investigation.