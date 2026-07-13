Mangaluru Police Crack Down on Illegal Immigration: 11 Detained

Mangaluru City Police have detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals working at two construction sites as part of a wider crackdown on illegal immigration. The operation was conducted under the jurisdiction of the Urva Police Station.

Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy confirmed the details, specifying that three individuals were arrested at one location and eight at another. He mentioned that a report will be sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for orders on their detention and deportation.

A case is expected to be filed against a West Bengal-based middleman attributed with arranging these jobs, alongside other Indian laborers from various states. Further information on the situation is anticipated soon.