Gujarat Government Implements New Safety Measures in Girnar Sanctuary After Tragic Lion Attack

In response to the grievous incident where an 11-year-old boy was killed by a lion on the Girnar hill staircase, the Gujarat Government has initiated a series of stringent safety measures for the Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary. These measures were outlined in a meeting led by the state's Forests and Environment Department.

The session, attended by notable figures such as Gujarat Forests and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and other senior officials, focused on preemptive strategies to avert similar tragedies. Acknowledging the current challenges, Minister Modhwadia emphasized that under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s directive, new safeguards will be implemented to prevent further incidents.

To enhance security, permanent check posts will be instituted at key locations within the sanctuary, enabling better monitoring of wildlife movement. A new Standard Operating Procedure, chaired by the Junagadh Collector, will be formulated to address various aspects including pilgrim safety and wildlife management. Additionally, the serenity policy will categorize stairway routes as 'Silence Zones' to minimize human interference with wildlife.

The Forest Department plans to employ thermal drone surveillance to track animal activity, ensuring prompt warnings in critical situations. Complementing this, a public awareness drive will educate visitors and residents about respectful conduct in wildlife areas, aiming to mitigate risks for both people and animals. With over 25 forest trackers assigned, the initiative underscores the government's dedication to pilgrimage safety paired with conservation efforts.

Notable attendees at the strategic meeting included Vinod Rao, Principal Secretary of Forests and Environment, Jaipal Singh, and several other forest conservation officials, emphasizing a unified response to the sanctuary's safety concerns.