Tragic Voyage: Fallen Indian Tourists Return Home from Vietnam Tragedy
The remains of Indian tourists who perished in a boat accident off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island have arrived in Mumbai. Indian authorities coordinated repatriation with Vietnamese officials, and state governments are ensuring further transportation. Survivors recount the ordeal amidst ongoing investigations into the tragic incident.
- Country:
- India
The mortal remains of 15 Indian tourists who tragically lost their lives in a boat accident off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island have returned to India. The flight, carrying the deceased, touched down at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday evening.
The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has pledged ongoing cooperation with state governments to ensure the timely arrival of the remains at their respective hometowns. The tragic incident unfolded on July 11 when a tourist speedboat capsized amid rough seas, claiming the lives of 15 out of 36 passengers.
The Embassy lauded the Vietnamese authorities for their swift response, as nearby vessels swiftly assisted in rescue operations. Meanwhile, authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the incident as survivors shared their harrowing accounts of the calamity.
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