Kaziranga Tourists Surge Amid Global Spotlight: Infrastructure to Expand

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourist arrivals this year, attributed to increased global interest and visits from prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, according to state minister Atul Bora.

To accommodate the rising number of tourists, the Assam government announced plans to enhance infrastructure, including the construction of two new hotels—a Hyatt and a Taj—in the area, as highlighted by Bora. Complementing these efforts, the establishment of the International Orchid Park and upcoming tea museums aim to enrich visitors' experiences.

Official data identifies a considerable boost in visitor numbers during the 2025-26 tourism year, with 5,48,319 tourists, including 32,765 from overseas, marking a steep increase from previous years. The park now offers various attractions, such as bird and jeep safaris and eco-friendly activities, further fueling interest and benefiting the local economy.