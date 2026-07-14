Assam Accelerates Rural Housing Progress with New Initiatives
Assam has constructed 22 lakh houses under PMAY-G and targets another 2 lakh in 100 days. The state aims for more allocations by granting land deeds to tea workers and empowering women through the 'Lakhimi Mistri' initiative, which supports rural housing development and vocational training.
- Country:
- India
Assam's ambitious mission to bolster rural housing has reached a milestone with the completion of 22 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). State Minister Atul Bora announced plans to construct an additional 2 lakh homes within the next 100 days.
The state government's proactive efforts go beyond numbers. In a strategic move, Assam is granting land deeds to 3,50,000 tea garden workers, a decision expected to secure increased allocations under the rural housing scheme. This initiative extends to providing housing assistance under PMAY to these workers.
Empowering women forms a crucial part of the state's housing strategy. The 'Lakhimi Mistri' initiative trains rural women in masonry skills to ensure timely completion of projects under PMAY-G. So far, 5,000 women have been trained, with plans to train 5,000 more, enhancing both employment opportunities and project delivery rates.