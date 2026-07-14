Assam Accelerates Rural Housing Progress with New Initiatives

Assam's ambitious mission to bolster rural housing has reached a milestone with the completion of 22 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). State Minister Atul Bora announced plans to construct an additional 2 lakh homes within the next 100 days.

The state government's proactive efforts go beyond numbers. In a strategic move, Assam is granting land deeds to 3,50,000 tea garden workers, a decision expected to secure increased allocations under the rural housing scheme. This initiative extends to providing housing assistance under PMAY to these workers.

Empowering women forms a crucial part of the state's housing strategy. The 'Lakhimi Mistri' initiative trains rural women in masonry skills to ensure timely completion of projects under PMAY-G. So far, 5,000 women have been trained, with plans to train 5,000 more, enhancing both employment opportunities and project delivery rates.