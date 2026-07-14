Puri Prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra with Multi-Agency Mock Drill

In preparation for the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra set for July 16, Puri hosted a comprehensive mock drill involving the NDRF, Odisha Fire Service, Scouts and Guides, and others. The aim was to enhance emergency response and crowd management for the festival, which attracts millions of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 10:55 IST
Puri Prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra with Multi-Agency Mock Drill
Multi-agency mock drill held in Puri ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Ahead of the highly anticipated Jagannath Rath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 16, a multi-agency mock drill was conducted in Puri to bolster emergency response efforts and crowd management strategies. The exercise involved the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Fire Service, Scouts and Guides, and other agencies working together to ensure a smooth and safe event for the massive influx of devotees expected to participate.

Volunteers like Raj Pattnaik, active in the on-ground efforts, emphasized the anticipated large turnout, projecting numbers between 10 to 15 lakh or possibly more. The administration, alongside Rover-Rangers and Scouts, focused on creating green corridors to facilitate rapid ambulance access to medical facilities, echoing a strong commitment to pilgrim safety

The trial, conducted as a precursor to the annual celebration, served to refine the coordination, emergency protocols, and effective crowd navigation methods before the festival. Additionally, preparations are underway for the historic chariot processions with skilled artisans completing the final touches on chariots, adhering to ancient customs and traditions.

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