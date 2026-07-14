Tragedy at Sea: Andhra Pradesh Families Mourn Loss in Vietnam Boat Capsize
The tragic boat capsizing off Vietnam's coast claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, including Mudiyam Sridhar and two others from Andhra Pradesh. Their mortal remains were repatriated to Hyderabad on Tuesday, plunging their families into deep sorrow as they mourn the untimely deaths.
- Country:
- India
The mortal remains of three residents from Andhra Pradesh, who tragically died in a Vietnam boat capsize incident on July 11, arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. The bodies were later handed over to their grieving relatives, who are grappling with profound loss.
Mudiyam Sridhar, one of the deceased, had embarked on a company-sponsored trip to Vietnam on July 8, aiming to return today. His unexpected demise has shattered his family; his wife, Dhanalakshmi, expressed shock and devastation over the sudden tragedy.
The tragic incident occurred when a tourist speedboat, ferrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, encountered rough weather near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. Quick response from nearby boats rescued 21 people, but 15, including 10 from Tamil Nadu and two from Kerala, perished.
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